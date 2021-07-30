Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 136.1% in July

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 136.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,974. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.