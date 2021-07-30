uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

uniQure stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

