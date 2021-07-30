uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
