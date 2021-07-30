uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

