United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UBOH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $113.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,243.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $255,879. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

