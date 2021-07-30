United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Malt Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

