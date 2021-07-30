United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%.
UMC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 66,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,624. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.