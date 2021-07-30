United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

UMC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 66,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,624. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

