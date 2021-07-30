United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%.

UMC opened at $10.19 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

