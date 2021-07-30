UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $389.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

