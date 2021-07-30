Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE UVE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 190,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,293. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

