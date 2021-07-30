Univest Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.44. 41,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

