Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

