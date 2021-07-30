US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Gap Down to $38.18

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $35.74. US Ecology shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 201 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 214,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.
