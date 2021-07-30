US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Gap Down to $38.18

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $35.74. US Ecology shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. Research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 214,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

