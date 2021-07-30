Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

