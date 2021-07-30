Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of UTMD stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.25.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
