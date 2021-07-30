Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.