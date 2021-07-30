Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE Y opened at $658.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.52. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

