Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,143,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.