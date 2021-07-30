Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.52 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $40.67 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

