Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.84 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

