Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.3% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,305,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.60 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

