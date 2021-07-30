Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,472,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 143.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 192,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.80 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

