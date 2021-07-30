VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EGY opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 327,107 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

