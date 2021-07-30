Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $221.32

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.32 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.84). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 5,748 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.32. The company has a market cap of £91.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

