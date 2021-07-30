VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

