VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

