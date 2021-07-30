Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.69. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,406. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $323.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

