Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,073,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

