Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

