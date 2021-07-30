Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.30. 3,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,991. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

