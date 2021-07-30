Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.46. The stock had a trading volume of 336,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.67 and a 52 week high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.