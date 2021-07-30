Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,714. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.67 and a twelve month high of $406.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

