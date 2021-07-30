Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

