Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for about 6.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,967.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

VFVA stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. 18,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98.

