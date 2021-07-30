Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $139.01. 117,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.