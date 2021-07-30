Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 372.7% in July

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
