Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 372.7% in July

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

