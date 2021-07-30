Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 7.4%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.22. 246,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,647,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $881.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

