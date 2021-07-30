Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

VNWTF opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

