Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.23, but opened at $41.46. Veracyte shares last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 1,987 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $39,716,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.