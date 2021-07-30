VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

