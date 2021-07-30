Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,854 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.25 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

