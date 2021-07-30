Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,881 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

