Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $320.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $322.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

