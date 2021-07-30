Verition Fund Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

