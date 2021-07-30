Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after buying an additional 205,524 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

