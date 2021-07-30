Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 366.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 824,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 51.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

