Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $565,086,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.