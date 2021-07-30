Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $169,027,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

