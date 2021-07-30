Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

