Verity & Verity LLC Sells 205 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $279.19. The stock had a trading volume of 126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $327.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

