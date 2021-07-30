Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $63,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 289,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

