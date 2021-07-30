Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

